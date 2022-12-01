(BCN)– A man walking on State Route 1 in Soquel was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of the collision in the northbound lanes just south of the Park Avenue interchange.

The initial investigation revealed that a 31-year-old Watsonville man had been walking in the northbound lanes in the direction of traffic when he was hit by a car driven by a 61-year-old Capitola woman, who stopped and remained on the scene, according to the CHP report. The man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision and has not yet determined whether alcohol and/or other drugs were a factor.

