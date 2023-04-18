(KRON) — A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash took place near North White Road and Kentridge Drive, and the call reporting the incident came in at 6:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area at this time. Police said they will provide updates as available.

Just last month, a mother died after she and her daughter were struck in a crosswalk. The woman suspected of driving the vehicle at the time of the incident was later identified and arrested. It was the fourth pedestrian death on San Jose roads since the start of 2023.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.