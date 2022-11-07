SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The crash occurred near the corner of Meridian and Foxworthy avenues just before 6 p.m. Police say the pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with “major injuries.” The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police say the road is closed near the intersection for the investigation. Police warned the public that with darkness comes earlier in the day now, and drivers should take extra care to look out for pedestrians. Pedestrians are also encouraged to cross streets in well-lit areas to be as visible as possible on the road.