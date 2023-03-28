(KRON) — A pedestrian suffered major injuries as a result of a crash involving a vehicle in San Jose Tuesday morning, police said. The crash took place in the area of Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The pedestrian involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital with a head injury. The driver remained on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police said. The pedestrian is reportedly in stable condition. Traffic is impacted as a result of the crash but the road is expected to open soon, police said.