(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according to the CHP.

Initial reports came in of a vehicle that had struck a body in one of the lanes. Emergency personnel arrived to find what the CHP described as an “obviously deceased male” laying in the number 3 lane of the 280 southbound. Two vehicles that had stopped on the shoulder were contacted by responding CHP units.

It was determined that the first vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, struck the pedestrian as he was running eastbound from the shoulder into the number 4 lane and into the number 3 lane, where he was struck. The man’s body was struck again after it had come to rest in the number 3 lane by a Toyota Corolla.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene to assist officers. Neither driver was suspected of any impairment. A late log addition appears to suggest one more involved party may have struck the body in the lanes. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified.