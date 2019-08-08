Peeping tom arrested in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Palo Alto Police took a man into custody Wednesday on charges of peeping, prowling and lewd conduct in a public place.

A call was placed around 2 p.m. on July 19 claiming that a male suspect was looking into apartment windows on the 600 block of Los Robles Avenue.

Police say that 43-year-old Michael Fields, a former resident of the apartment complex, was targeting widows that occupied families with young girls.

Surveillance video showed the suspect peeping more than a dozen times and touching himself at least once.

Police ask anyone with information to call 650-329-2413 or email paloalto@tipnow.org