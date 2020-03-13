Pelosi says the House will pass coronavirus legislation today

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act today.

“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing,” she said.

Pelosi said the legislation “facilitates free coronavirus testing for everyone.”

She added that the bill secures paid leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and family and medical leave “for those affected by the virus.”

She said that the legislation will also strengthen unemployment insurance.

It’s unclear if the White House supports this legislation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.