Peloton holiday ad receives backlash

(KRON) – Peloton’s new holiday ad is sparking controversy after the company released their holiday ad implying an already thin woman, needs to lose weight.

What was supposed to inspire people to purchase the stationary bike to promote a healthy lifestyle, promoted unachievable life goals and sexism.

Peloton’s ad titled, “The Gift that Gives Back,” features a mother that identifies as “Grace from Boston,” receiving the bike as a Christmas gift from what appears to be her partner.

Grace documents her journey with the bike first recording a selfie video where she says to the camera timid, “First ride. I’m nervous, but excited.”

The bike currently sells for a starting price of $2,245.

As the ad continues, Grace records a year long video diary to her husband where she explains, “A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me.”

Via Peloton

Shortly after the commercial was released, people took to social media to respond, but not in a way Peloton would have hoped for.

Twitter reactions:

“Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton.” – @SirajAHashmi

“Contrary to the commercial: do not give your wife a Peloton bike for a gift. Do not give her exercise equipment for a gift, gentlemen.” – @Goodtweet_man

“So sweet. My husband was inspired by the Peloton ad to get me a pair of pants in a child’s medium and a handwritten note that says ‘Don’t f****** touch me till you can fit into these.’ ” -@TheDweck

The issue seems to be centered around the man who is giving his already in-spare partner a bike, insinuating she needs to lose weight.

The commercial gives the impression she initially spins for him and then spins for herself. As she realizes at the end of the commercial how much she’s changed and has truly found love.

