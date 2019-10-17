Pence confirms cease-fire deal with Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (KRON) – In a press conference Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that the United States and Turkey have agreed to cease-fire in Syria.

Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.

Pence says there will “a pause in military operations for 120 hours” to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have “mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.”

President Trump revived backlash from both sides of the political isle last week when he decided to remove American troops for the region. A decision that has destabilized the area.

8:25 p.m. (local time)

The Senate’s top Democrat is pushing for quick approval of a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s troop withdrawal from Syria, but a Republican is blocking the move.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says the most important step lawmakers can take is to send Trump a message that Congress is rejecting his foreign policy approach.

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the resolution, which pushes the administration to put forward a Syria plan. Lawmakers are outraged over the withdrawal that’s paved the way for a Turkish attack on Syrian Kurds, U.S. allies in the long-running war.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Trump’s action a “mistake” and he’s fast-tracked the resolution for consideration.

Schumer was trying to approve the measure immediately. But Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected.

7:40 p.m. (local time)

Vice President Mike Pence meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stretched to more than four hours Thursday, as he pressed the NATO ally to agree to a cease-fire in Northern Syria.

Pence’s office said talks between the U.S. and Turkish delegations were continuing inside Turkey’s presidency complex more than two hours past their scheduled conclusion. It was not immediately clear if there was any movement toward a cease-fire or other developments from the discussions.

Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House are to hold a press conference when the meetings wrap up.