Pence predicts NFC Championship loss for ‘Pelosi’s 49ers’

MILWUAKEE, WI. (KRON) – Hopefully Vice President Mike Pence is better at politics than he is at sports predictions, as odds are stacked against his game judgement.

Pence spoke at President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally on Tuesday and turned a political battle with Nancy Pelosi into a sports one.

“We’re just 11 months away from Election Day 2020,” Pence said. “And just five days away from when the Green Bay Packers defeat Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers in the NFC Championship.”

San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

The last time these two teams met was Week 12 during the regular season when the 49ers blew out the Packers, 37-8.

San Francisco will take on Green Bay at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

