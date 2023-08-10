Philanthropy experts recommend that people seeking to donate to Maui’s wildfire victims wait to do so.

Regine Webster, vice president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, says the full scope of need may not be known for up to a week as firefighters finish up their response.

She also urged potential donors to support organizations with deep local ties and community knowledge.

People can also donate through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which vets fundraisers for those who have lost property or were injured. The organization will conduct additional verification before releasing the funds. They also deduct a transaction fee.

If you do decide to make a donation, here are some websites that can connect you to nonprofits:

The Red Cross offers the following advice on donating to help victims of the wildfires:

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters. Note: Red Cross does not accept donations of clothing or household items. We know that people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Red Cross’s first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected — and financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most.