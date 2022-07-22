(KRON) — Many this morning will be rallying against former Danville police officer who is already in prison.

Last year, Andrew Hall was convicted of killing Laudemer Arboleda when he shot him in 2018 when he drove away from Hall at six miles per hour.

Hall is serving six years for that killer.

But Hall also shot and killed Tyrell Wilson in March 2021.

Both men, according to prosecutors, are mentally ill.

Wilson’s friends and family want Hall to stand trial for that fatal shooting, and that’s why they’re holding a rally today in front of the Martinez Court House later this morning as the coroner’s inquest will be released.

Contra Costa County and Danville had to pay nearly five million dollars to each man’s family for Hall’s actions.