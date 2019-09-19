‘People will suffer’: Albany mayor makes dire plea to save Alta Bates hospital from closure

ALBANY (KRON) — A dire message came from Albany Mayor Rochelle Nason Wednesday in hopes of saving Alta Bates Medical Center from a planned closure.

“People will suffer. We think that lives will be lost,” she said.

That’s if, she said, Sutter Health doesn’t budge from it’s plans to close the Alta Bates hospital in Berkeley and it’s emergency room in 2030.

Nason says people would be forced to travel further for emergency care at hospitals in Walnut Creek, Martinez, Richmond or Oakland.

“Right now, we’re looking at this area becoming a kind of hospital desert, at the same time that it’s supposed to become more dense,” the mayor said.

Sutter Health announced the planned closure in 2016 alluding to a state mandate for hospitals to meet seismic standards, stating it will close the hospital then expand it’s emergency services Alta Bates Medical Center in Oakland, rather than retrofit the current Ashby campus.

The plan also ruled out a rebuild on the same property, because any sort of demolition project would be disruptive to patients and neighbors.

Late last year, a UC Berkeley study found losing the hospital would result in longer wait times at nearby emergency rooms and reduced access by the elderly, poor and uninsured.

“All of these factors taken together, paint a really bleak picture for this community if Alta Bates is indeed closed,” Nason said.

In a statement to KRON4, Sutter Health responding in part by saying:

“Sutter Health remains committed to the East Bay and has been engaging in collaborative conversations about steps forward.”

“It’s all up and down the county line. There’s great concern,” the mayor said.

Nason is among other neighboring mayors, on a task force, spearheaded by Berkeley’s mayor researching alternatives to what Sutter Health has proposed.

