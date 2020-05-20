PepsiCo donates to $80K to assist communities in the East Bay

OAKLAND, Calif., (KRON) — PepsiCo Foundation is donating thousands of dollars to help families in the East Bay through a COVID-19 relief fund.

PepsiCo Foundation is announced Wednesday its launching a $7 million initiative to provide immediate relief to communities of color throughout the country that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its initiative, the PepsiCo Foundation is partnering with UnidosUS local partners in Hayward and Oakland in donating $80k to provide food for seniors, medical care, testing and economic assistance.

“COVID-19 has once again put a spotlight on the deep-rooted health and economic disparities that have long faced communities of color,” Steven Williams Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America said.

“In response to this, we’re helping to provide immediate relief and support long-term recovery for Black and Latino communities. But just as these inequities existed well before coronavirus, we will continue to do our part and be a partner to these communities in the months and years ahead.”

UnidosUS’ volunteers in Chicago with Esperanza Health Centers

PepsiCo Foundation’s initiative comes as unemployment and infection rates among African-American and Latino communities continue to spike.

In Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties Latino residents collectively make up 37 percent of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Across the nation, the burden of COVID-19 is being disproportionately shouldered by Black and Latino communities that are facing higher rates of hospitalization, death and economic hardships,” Kirk Tanner, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Beverages North America said.

“That’s why PepsiCo, our brands and our people have mobilized to offer our support. And we know a crisis of this scale requires a collective effort. We’re calling on our partners and network to support the communities of color that we are proud to serve and where our teams live and work.”

The initiative will help 15 of the nations hardest hit metro areas that have high populations of African-American and Latino residents. Cities including Baltimore, the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami-Dade, Milwaukee, New Orleans, New York City, St. Louis and Washington D.C.

The initiative is part of other COVID-19 support efforts by the PepsiCo Foundation including: