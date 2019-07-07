Per Joe Lacob: Iguodala No. 9 jersey to be retired

OAKLAND (KRON) – Golden State Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob, annouces Andre Iguodala will be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the announcement Lacob added in Sunday’s press release, Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey will be retired.

Lacob when on to say:

“He has been absolutely vital to our success during five consecutive appearences in the NBA Finals and three championships. We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters of Chase Center.”

Lacob also plans to to retire Kevin Duran’ts No. 35 jersey, following his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.