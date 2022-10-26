PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly tagged over 300 structures across the city has been arrested, according to a statement from Pittsburg Police Department.

Police say that over the past few months the word “BCUS” has been marked all around the city including buildings, street signs, sidewalks and even private businesses. A team assigned to clean up the graffiti spotted the suspect in the act, and they immediately contacted police.

KRON On is streaming now

Police arrested Shane Cisneros, 25 in relation to the tagging of over 365 structures. According to police, Cisneros will be charged with felony vandalism.