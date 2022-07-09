(KRON) – A passenger was arrested Friday night in Marin County for weapons-related charges.

Around 10:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle had heavily tinted windows. The driver was found to be on parole.

The deputy searched the vehicle, given the driver’s parole status, and found the back passenger to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered 10mm semiautomatic pistol, according to Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The back passenger was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail.