DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA).

The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

All lanes are currently open.

In a separate incident, two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 in Redwood City Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).