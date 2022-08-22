SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone.
SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support including CPR, the tweet states. In a subsequent tweet, the department confirmed the subject had been transported to a local emergency room and was in critical condition.
People are being advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.