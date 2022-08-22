People walk on the shore and play in the water at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone.

UPDATE- THE PATIENT HAS BEEN TAKEN TO A LOCAL EMERGENCY ROOM IN CRITICAL CONDITION- 10:00 AM https://t.co/HuAQ8mYm6A — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 22, 2022

SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support including CPR, the tweet states. In a subsequent tweet, the department confirmed the subject had been transported to a local emergency room and was in critical condition.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.