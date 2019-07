SAN JOSE (KRON) – Multiple lanes of Highway 237 in San Jose were closed Sunday morning after a person was killed in an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 5:27 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

Officials received a report of the accident at 3:38 a.m. on eastbound lanes near Zanker Road.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The CHP continues to investigate and will release more details as they learn more.