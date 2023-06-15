(KRON) — A person of interest has been detained in relation to a fire at a Public Storage facility that broke out in San Jose Wednesday evening, the San Jose Police Department confirmed. The suspect was arrested by arson investigators with the San Jose Fire Department, according to SJPD.

The suspect has been booked and is currently detained. No other details on the suspect’s identification or motive have been released at this time.

The fire at the storage facility broke out Wednesday evening and was upgraded from two alarms to three. The storage facility where it broke out was on Blossom Hill Road. The fire resulted in major traffic delays in the area and there were reports of “popping” sounds emanating from the blaze.

The fire burned overnight and was finally brought under control late Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.