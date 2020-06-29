Person shot in face near homeless encampment in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot in the face in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred near a homeless encampment next to the northbound I-680 South King Road offramp.

The pedestrian sustained a gun shot wound to the face and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No other details are being released at this time.

CHP detectives are investigating and asking for help from the public in gathering information regarding this incident.

If you have any information that might be helpful, you are encouraged to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

