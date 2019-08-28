Person stabbed on platform at South Hayward BART

HAYWARD (KRON) — BART police are investigating after a person was stabbed Tuesday night on a platform at the South Hayward station.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing occurred at 6:13 p.m.

Trains were stopped Tuesday night as officers searched for the perpetrator.

No one was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Those with information on the stabbing or suspect are asked to call BART investigations at (510) 464-7040.

To report an anonymous tip, call (510) 464-7011.

