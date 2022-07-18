This story has been updated to reflect that one person has died from this incident.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A person has died after being struck by a train Monday afternoon near the Hayward station, causing major delays in the area, according to a tweet from Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART).

KRON On is streaming now

BART stated that a person stepped onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m. in the afternoon on Monday before being struck. At this time, it is unclear why the person entered the tracks.

Update 4:59 pm: BART service between Bay Fair and South Hayward remains stopped due to major medical emergency. There is one reported fatality.@rideact provides parallel bus service: route 10 from Bay Fair to Hayward; and route 99 from Hayward and South Hayward. pic.twitter.com/qnvlTyhh3L — BART (@SFBART) July 18, 2022

The incident caused major delays in the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Millbrae, and Richmond directions. For more details on the current service advisory, visit the BART website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.