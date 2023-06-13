(KRON) — A suspect who police say broke into a closed business at around 4 a.m. Monday and stole $11,300 worth of electronics was caught on camera (watch above). In the surveillance footage posted by the Petaluma Police Department, the suspect can be seen taking cameras and cables.

The burglar also took laptops, lenses and iPads/tablets, according to police. The unnamed business is located on Redwood Way. In the video the suspect is seen wearing a cap and a COVID-style mask concealing his face. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department.