The DUI driver was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, ammunition and a sword.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested last weekend for felony DUI and hit and run has been found to be in possession of several illegal firearms following an investigation by the Petaluma Police Department, according to an alert from the PPD.

Petaluma Police initially arrested Evan Weise, 22, on Saturday, June 11 around 11 p.m. after he hit a car and a pedestrian attempting to cross Kentucky Street before crashing into a pole and a tree, according to the PPD. He also assaulted a restaurant employee in downtown Petaluma.

Weise punched a witness who tried to assist him after his collision. When police arrived on the scene, Weise kicked an officer and was uncooperative. He was arrested and restrained by police.

Police believed Weise was under the influence of drugs and transported him to the hospital because of the severity of his crash, according to a PPD alert. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





Weise was initially charged with a felony DUI, a hit and run causing an injury, battery and assault on a police officer, according to a PPD alert. He was taken to the Sonoma County Jail.

In the ensuing investigation on Wednesday, June 15, PPD served a search warrant at Weise’s place of residence on 7th Street, where detectives found an unserialized AR-15 assault rifle with a 200 round magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple high-capacity magazines, ammunition and a sword.

In Weise’s vehicle, officers found a concealed handgun.

The Petaluma Police will file additional charges against Weise for the possession of these illegal firearms, in addition to his initial charges.

“This incident is another tragic example of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” read a PPD alert about the incident. “The Police Department thanks those community members who reported and helped assist our officers with the investigation last Saturday night.”