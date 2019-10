Petaluma Police say all the evacuation centers in Petaluma are at capacity.

We will update the community if we have identified additional shelter resources here or in other locations @… https://t.co/VdLZNZ0XEz — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) October 27, 2019

More than 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate towns near the 40-square-mile Kincade Fire.

Finley Community Center (2060 W College Ave.) has been evacuated. Those who are seeking shelter, go to the Marin Fairgrounds (10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903). — City of Santa Rosa (@CityofSantaRosa) October 27, 2019

