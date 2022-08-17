PETALUMA (BCN) — Petaluma residents turned in 150 firearms at a gun buyback program held Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, according to the city’s Police Department. The four-hour event was the first one ever held in Petaluma and Sonoma County, police said.

Residents voluntarily turned in 59 handguns, 89 rifles and shotguns and two assault weapons, according to police figures. The program paid out more than $15,000 to residents, including up to $100 per handgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon.

This event was hosted and coordinated in collaboration with the city’s departments of police, finance and public works. Police thanked members of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department for their presence and assistance at the event as well.

