PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm Saturday night, according to Petaluma Police Department.
A traffic stop was conducted around 8:46 p.m. on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, Mark Offerman, was found to be on probation, according to police.
After a vehicle search, an unloaded handgun under the driver’s seat and a loaded magazine for the handgun near the center console was found. The handgun was determined to be a ghost gun because it had no identifying marks, police said.
Offerman was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of an unregistered firearm.