Petaluma: Man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, resisting arrest

(BCN) – Petaluma Police arrested a man on suspicion of elder abuse on Sunday, a spokesperson for the department said.

Officers received a call about possible elder abuse at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 20. They arrived on the scene at Parkview Court and said that they determined that a 40-year-old man had assaulted an individual over the age of 70 during a dispute about a residential gate.

Officers claim that the individual resisted arrest as police attempted to put him in handcuffs. Petaluma police officers called the fire department paramedics to evaluate the man, they said. During the medical assessment, they allege that he became combative and kicked a Petaluma Fire Department Paramedic in the chest.

Officers also allege that during booking into jail, the man struck a correctional officer in the face with his head, causing injury.

The man was booked on suspicion of elder abuse, resisting arrest, battery on protected persons, and violating his probation.

According to police, the man’s bail was enhanced to $50,000 due to his alleged volatile behavior.

