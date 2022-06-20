(BCN) — A man died Sunday night in Petaluma after his motorcycle crashed on West Payran Street, according to a news release early Monday from Petaluma Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 8:02 p.m. to the collision and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was east bound from Magnolia Avenue and crashed near the railroad crossing for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit.

Police said the motorcycle then struck a power pole knocking out power to the railroad crossing, and that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and no trains were approaching.

Paramedics from the Petaluma Fire Department attempted life-saving treatment, but the man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the sheriff’s Coroner Unit, pending notification of next of kin.

The collision is still under investigation to determine what may have occurred before the collision. If anyone witnessed the motorcycle before the collision or witnessed the collision, please contact Traffic Officer Nick Camilleri at (707) 778-4372.

