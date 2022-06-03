PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a prowling case.

Kory Wayne Messer, 34, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from repeated trips to a home on Webster Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of prowling, two counts of attempted burglary and one count of theft, police said.

Police said Messer made several trips to the residence on May 18, May 20 and May 26. On one of the visits to the home, he went to the rear of the residence and tried to enter through a rear door.

On May 27, investigators issued a press release asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the case, and were able to identify and locate Messer with the help of tips from the public.

