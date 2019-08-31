Petaluma police search for suspects in connection to grand theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods

PETALUMA (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are asking for help to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance walking out of a Dick’s Sporting Goods without paying for their items.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrived at the store on a report of grand theft.

Authorities say the suspects came into the store and left with a Yeti Cooler bag with several baseball gloves stuffed inside.

Officials say the items are worth over $1,000.

The two men fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information or recognize the men pictured, you are asked to contact police at (707) 778-4372.