Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Petaluma police search for suspects in connection to grand theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Petaluma Police Department

PETALUMA (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are asking for help to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance walking out of a Dick’s Sporting Goods without paying for their items.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrived at the store on a report of grand theft.

Authorities say the suspects came into the store and left with a Yeti Cooler bag with several baseball gloves stuffed inside.

Officials say the items are worth over $1,000.

The two men fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information or recognize the men pictured, you are asked to contact police at (707) 778-4372.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News