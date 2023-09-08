(BCN)–Petaluma officers arrested a suspected drunk driver after a car crash occurred in the city Thursday night, according to police.

The Petaluma Police Department said that shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer was driving in the area of East Washington Street and Ely Boulevard South, when he saw a vehicle that had been involved in a collision and was resting on its side.

Police said the officer attempted to rescue the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but was unable to do so due to the major damage of the vehicle.

More officers arrived and they continued to try and get the driver out of the vehicle until Petaluma firefighters arrived on scene, police said. Firefighters then used hydraulic rescue tools and were able to create an opening to enable them to remove the driver from the vehicle.

As officers continued to investigate the crash, they saw a large amount of alcohol inside the vehicle. The driver, a resident of Oakland, also showed signs of intoxication, police said. The driver was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment before being arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended driver license for DUI and violation of felony probation, police said. The driver’s vehicle was impounded.

Petaluma police said there were no other casualties, except for several destroyed trees and a mangled city sign.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.