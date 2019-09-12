Petara Cordero girlfriend of Browns’ DE Chris Smith, tragically killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KRON) – The Cleveland Browns organization released a statement Wednesday morning regarding Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of devensive end Chris Smith. According to authorities, Cordero was tragically killed by an oncoming vehicle on I-90 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Smith and Cordero were traveling on the highway when Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini SUV lost control after his tire blew out, hitting the median.

The couple then exited the vehicle without any injuries. Shortly after an oncoming vehicle struck Cordero.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether the woman who hit Cordero, was driving over the legal limit.

The Browns organization released a statement stating, “Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara.”

Two weeks ago, Smith and Cordero recently celebrated the birth of their daughter Haven Harris Smith. Smith was excused from the Browns-Colts preseason game to attend the birth of their daughter.

In an interview earlier this week Smith explained to cleveland.com, how excited he was that Petara and Haven had flown up from Charlotte to see him.

He shared how happy and blessed he felt to have them in his life, along with his two children from a previous relationship.

Smith’s teammates were informed of the tragedy during the team meeting Wednesday morning.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home early today to support Smith during this difficult time.

The Browns organization will have counselors at the team facility this week to help provide support to the players and staff.

