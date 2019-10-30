PG&E cancels multiple planned outages as weather conditions improve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to favorable weather conditions PG&E announced Wednesday morning power outages won’t effect Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo.

Many Bay Area customers still remain in the dark.

Power was restored to 73 percent of customers who were impacted by the Oct. 26 Public Safety Power Shut, according to PG&E officials.

PB&E announced Tuesday evening customers who were impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff will receive a customer bill credit.

PG&E Statement on Oct. 9 Public Safety Power Shutoff Customer Bill Credit. https://t.co/osdd1QDfBR pic.twitter.com/WG7BsfYjoh — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 30, 2019

