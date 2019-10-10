PG&E creates new website after other site crashes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E officials announced Wednesday evening that they have created a new website after their other site experienced a near blackout.

The new website is expected to provide outage maps and other critical information.

PG&E’s website went down shortly after they announced the power shutoffs.

PG&E officials told customers to check their website to see if they would be impacted.

Instead, customers who went to the site were greeted by error pages.

24 hours after the initial shutoff announcement, the site was still not working.

PG&E said the utility company was “experiencing high volume of traffic” and apologized “for the inconvenience.”

“Thank you for your patience as our team is working as quickly as possible to restore access,” the utility company said.