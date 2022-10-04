SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 5 million customers of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be receiving an extra credit towards their energy bills this month, according to a statement from PG&E.

PG&E announced that the credit of $39.30 would be added to each customer’s electric bill in October. Previously only residential customers qualified for the credit, but this year business customers will also be receiving a credit. Back in April, PG&E issued a credit of $47.83 to eligible natural gas customers, while electric customers received $39.30.

The credit is a benefit of the California Public Utilities Commission which aims to fight climate change. Dubbed the California Climate Credit, the initiative is one of multiple programs developed during the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. The credit requires natural gas providers, power plants, and other industries emitting greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The $39.30 credit is each customer’s share of the payments from the state program.