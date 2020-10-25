PG&E details upcoming PSPS event

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric officials held a press briefing Saturday to provide the latest details on the upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

PG&E is preparing to shut off power to 386,000 customers in 38 counties and affecting 22 tribes on Sunday.

An estimated 95,000 customers will be impacted in the Bay Area.

Officials say the shutoffs will start in stages, beginning Sunday morning around 10 a.m. in some areas and then into the evening. The majority of outages will occur around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect from Sunday morning until Tuesday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s WEATHER CENTER

The forecast consists of a dangerous combination of factors, including high winds, extremely low humidity, record dry fuels and severe to extreme drought in certain areas.

Additionally, wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 60 miles per hour in some areas and even higher in the peaks.

Once the extreme weather passes, crews will patrol the lines for any damage, make any necessary repairs and then begin restoring power.

PG&E says power is expected to be restored in stages from Monday night into Tuesday.

You can find an interactive map of outages on PG&E’s website.

Latest Posts