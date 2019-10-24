PG&E give PSPS all clear in San Mateo County

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E have given the all clear for San Mateo County, and areas south of I-80, after weather and winds have started to improve.

The county saw planned power outages, called Public Safety Power Shutoffs, due to a red flag high wind warning.

The power company still needs to inspect impacted lines for damage before power can be restored and it is unclear as to when San Mateo customers can expect their power back on.

PG&E shut off power to about 1,000 customers in San Mateo County at around 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Power was also cut to 17 total counties throughout Northern California, in an outage that impacted about 179,000 customers.

As of now it is unclear as to when those customers will receive an all clear.

One of the counties that was impacted includes Sonoma County where the 10,000 plus acre Kincade Fire is currently burning.

PG&E only gave this statement regarding the blaze: “We are aware of the Kincade Fire in Geyserville and understand that CALFIRE is leading the response. At this time, we have no further information and refer any additional questions to CALFIRE.”