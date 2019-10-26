PG&E: Historic winds will force power shutoffs

PG&E is still working Saturday morning to decide where and when to shutoff of power across the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Christina Tetreault spoke with PG&E in Marin County, they say their meteorologists will know early this afternoon when power will be cut.

PG&E expects strong winds to begin later Saturday evening and last into Monday morning.

Millions of Californians prepared to live in the dark again as the state’s largest utility warned it might cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it would decide early Saturday whether to black out 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

