PG&E hosts 1st in series of open house events on wildfire safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E on Monday will host the first of several open house events to discuss wildfire safety.

The events will be held all across the Bay Area between now and the end of August.

The events will have information about PG&E’s plan to help prevent wildfires.

Representatives from PG&E will be at the event to answer people’s questions.

All open house events will be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The first is happening Monday, July 8 in Oakland at the Oakland Marriott City Center on Broadway.

The next open house will be held in Walnut Creek at the Gardens at Heather Farm on Marchbanks Drive.

For more information on the schedule for upcoming open houses and webinars for those who are unable to attend an event in person, visit pge.com/wildefiresafety.

