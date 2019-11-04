PG&E may be to blame for Martinez fire, seventh fire in Bay Area, report shows

MARTINEZ (KRON) — In a report sent to the California Public Utilities Commission Monday, PG&E acknowledged a fire on the afternoon of Oct. 27 in Martinez may have been caused by the utility’s electrical facilities.
The fire broke out by Forest Way in Martinez just before 4 p.m.
Last week, Steve Hill with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire was caused by power lines and a transformer.
The utility commission report released Monday attributes the fire to PG&E, though it reiterates the findings are preliminary.
This is the seventh fire possibly started by PG&E since Oct. 23, according to commission reports.
The Kincade Fire, which began Oct. 23 and has since burned thousands of acres, was caused due to a PG&E transmission problem and a broken jumper.
Since then, the California Public Utility Commission has been investigating PG&E’s possible role in several fires in the Bay Area, including fires in Bethel Island, Oakley, Milpitas and Lafayette.
Last week, PG&E told KRON4 it was cooperating with the investigations into the causes of fires in Contra Costa County.
Here’s a map of the seven fires possibly caused by PG&E:
