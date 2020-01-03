PG&E to give out 150 college scholarships totaling $500K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is now accepting applications for college scholarships.
PG&E announced Thursday they’ll be giving out 150 scholarships, totaling about $500,000.
The scholarships range from $1,000 to $10,000.
To apply you must be a high school senior, recent graduate, or an undergraduate in college.
Your primary residence must be a PG&E customer in California and you must plan to be enrolled in an accredited college or university in the fall.
Applications close February 7th.
Click here for more information
