PG&E to give out 150 college scholarships totaling $500K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is now accepting applications for college scholarships.

PG&E announced Thursday they’ll be giving out 150 scholarships, totaling about $500,000.

The scholarships range from $1,000 to $10,000.

To apply you must be a high school senior, recent graduate, or an undergraduate in college.

Your primary residence must be a PG&E customer in California and you must plan to be enrolled in an accredited college or university in the fall.

Applications close February 7th.

