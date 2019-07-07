PG&E wildfire safety events around Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E will be hosting open house events throughout July and August on wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.

These drop-in events will allow you to ask questions to PG&E representatives and get feedback from the community on how to be best prepared.

You do not need to register and if you can’t attend, webinars will be available.

All events will be scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.

Here is the open house schedule: