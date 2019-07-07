PG&E wildfire safety events around Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E will be hosting open house events throughout July and August on wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.
These drop-in events will allow you to ask questions to PG&E representatives and get feedback from the community on how to be best prepared.
You do not need to register and if you can’t attend, webinars will be available.
All events will be scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m.
Here is the open house schedule:
- Monday, July 8 – Junior Ballroom at the Oakland Marriott City Center, 1001 Broadway in Oakland
- Thursday, July 11 – Camellia Room of the Gardens at Heather Farms, 1540 Marchbanks Drive in Walnut Creek
- Tuesday, July 30 – Mill Valley and Sausalito ballrooms at Embassy Suites San Rafael, 101 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael
- Thursday, August 1 – Mavericks Event Center, 107 Broadway Avenue in Half Moon Bay
- Monday, August 5 – Multipurpose Room 3 at the Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street in Santa Cruz
- Wednesday, August 7 – History Club of Los Gatos clubhouse, 123 Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos
- Thursday, August 8 – Sunset Center Carpenter Hall, San Carlos Street at Ninth Avenue in Carmel