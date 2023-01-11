SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews in the South Bay are still working to restore electricity after Tuesday’s storm, and it make take days.

The power has been out in the Willow Glen area since Tuesday morning. PG&E said roughly 300 homes are without power, and crews will be working all night to restore electricity.

A falling tree took down a transmission tower near the intersection of Lonus and Lincoln Avenues. While PG&E is working to restore power to the remaining 300 homes by Wednesday night, the company also sent out an alert saying some customers may not get their power back until Saturday.

“Everything in the house is electric, so we’re going to get a hotel tonight,” said San Jose resident without power.

Lights have also been out at Willow Den Public House on Lincoln Avenue. The owners are using liquor bottles for candlelight and a generator to run their ATM. “We don’t need power to pour drinks,” said one employee.