PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff alert raised to “elevated”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – North Bay PG&E customers are being alerted that the utility company has raised their safety shutoff level to “elevated” for Sunday.

“Elevated,” which is the lowest level, is being issued for zones three and four, which include large parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada mountain range will also be at an “elevated” level for Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday.

Potential shutoffs are planned in an effort to reduce fire risks and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, excess dry fuel and real time observations by PG&E.

More information can be found at www.pge.com.