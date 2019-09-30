Phone missing for over a year found in ocean, returned to owner thanks to social media

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (CNN) — A Florida man lost his iPhone while out on a boat. More than a year later, a stranger found it in the ocean and was able to track down the owner.

It wasn’t the catch Marshal Sklar expected while diving for lobsters after Hurricane Doran.

He found the iPhone off the coast of Pompano Beach.

“Couldn’t tell what kind it was,” he said.

Covered in barnacles and not working, there was only one clue to its owner.

“Behind the case, there was a fishing license, and the fishing license was in pristine condition,” Sklar said.

So Sklar posted it to Facebook searching for the owner.

“I only had it for two weeks,” said iPhone owner Carmen Miranda.

The power of social media did its thing.

“But I think it looks fantastic,” Miranda said.

Miranda says the home button doesn’t work.



He lost the phone in June of 2018, 20 miles from where Sklar found it.



“I lost it in Hollywood in about 60 feet of water.”

Miranda surprised Sklar with his favorite drive to say thank you.

“It’s a lobster magnet.”

The phone still has some leftover growth from the ocean.

“I was going to call Apple and say like I don’t know what happens to my phone, it just stopped working,” Miranda.

Instead, Miranda will keep it for a good story to tell about an iPhone, a fishing license and the power of social media.