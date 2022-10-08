PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a business Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department.

The woman, Alana Wiltshire, was attempting to reverse when she backed her vehicle all the way into a local business, Adobe Beverage and Deli. Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma Fire Department were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m., police said.

Wiltshire was placed under arrest after displaying signs of alcohol impairment, police said. Adobe Beverage and Deli sustained significant damage to the front of the store, according to PPD.

The Petaluma Police Department reminds the public that drivers caught under the influence of alcohol can face fines averaging at around $13,500 along with a suspended license.