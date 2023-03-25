CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person was injured in a collision that also knocked down a traffic pole at an intersection in Concord Saturday afternoon, according to the Concord Police Department. Police did not clarify how many people were injured in the crash.

The injury collision was reported after 3 p.m. at Galindo Street and Clayton Road. Traffic was diverted to eastbound Clayton Road while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Department of Public Works was called to handle the downed traffic light. A photo shared by police shows a white Chevrolet Yukon SUV and a silver Toyota with significant damage after the collision.